After a slipup on Sept. 23 — its only loss of the season at Lowndes — the Grayson football team has rebounded in a big way with the start of Region 4-AAAAAAA schedule. The lone remaining team in 4-AAAAAAA with a perfect region record has opened with wins of at least 21 points over Newton, South Gwinnett and Brookwood.
In the Rams’ most recent win over Brookwood, J.D. Davis threw for 194 yards, but the rushing attack keyed the victory. Joe Taylor Jr. rushed for 88 yards and four touchdowns, and Amari Alston rushed for 165 yards and another score as Grayson pulled away in the second half. Jalen Smith led the defense with 10 tackles (two for losses) and 1 1/2 sacks.
Up next for the Rams is Archer, which revived its playoff hopes with a stunning win over South Gwinnett last week. It trailed 21-0 in the first quarter and 27-7 at halftime before roaring back for a 28-27 victory.
Sam Rwibuka led the defense with 10 tackles (four for losses), two QB hits and a 90 percent grade, while Donavin Chambliss (seven tackles, one for loss), Van Nute (five tackles, one interception) and Nissi Mukulu (11 tackles, one for loss) also stood out. The offensive comeback was sparked by Justin Johnson (24 of 28 passing, 219 yards, three TDs, 12 rushes for 78 yards), Jon Stafford (12 catches, 134 yards, two TDs), William Wallace (nine catches, 75 yards, TD) and Luke Layson (five catches, 32 yards). Punter Miles Hamby and returner P.J. Rogers (three punt returns for 37-yard average) were other key players.
Commented