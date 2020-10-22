Shiloh Generals (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Tino Ierulli
Record: 2-3, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 41-34
Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Ed Dudley
Record: 1-4, 0-2 region
Last week: Lost to Dacula 40-0
Shiloh won a wild region opener last week, outlasting Central Gwinnett in a high-scoring game and providing a boost for this week’s game at Winder-Barrow, which has lost four straight since a win over rival Apalachee in the season opener.
The Generals found plenty of offensive success a week ago thanks to playmakers Christion Barker, Antonio Meeks and Sterling Knowles. Barker rushed nine times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and also had three catches for 81 yards and a score. Meeks rushed just five times but had 118 yards and two scores, while contributing five tackles and an interception on defense. Knowles was 5 of 9 passing for 97 yards and a TD.
While the offense has played much better in recent games, Shiloh wants to get back to the stout defense it played earlier in the year. The unit was paced last week by Isaac Prince’s 12 tackles and a forced fumble, and Ahmad Edwards’ 12 tackles (one for loss), as well as four tackles and a 64-yard fumble return for a TD by Marquis Hepburn. Keyon Farmer added four tackles (two for losses) and a sack.
“We need to continue our offensive momentum and get our groove back on defense again,” Ierulli said. “Since Week 2, we've played with three defensive starters out. Our young guys have stepped up to the challenge. Against Westlake we played a top team in the state with three starters out on defense and the three that replaced them never took a varsity rep prior, so again, that's a testament to the hard work our younger guys put in. Winder is a team that is coached well and competes all four quarters, those teams can be dangerous no matter what their record is. They have a very tough kid up front on their D-line who plays with a high motor. As long as we execute the game plan, we should come home with another region win.”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Shiloh won 42-35 in 1999
Location: W. Clair Harris Stadium, Winder
