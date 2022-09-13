MMA: UFC 279-Jingliang vs Rodriguez

Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White before Li Jingliang (red gloves) fights Daniel Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

 Joe Camporeale

After a hectic UFC 279 fight week, fans will have the opportunity to relax and watch a fresh crop of contenders battle it out for a UFC contract inside the UFC Apex on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Last week, UFC president Dana White awarded four contracts. Week 7 was punctuated by a rematch between Vitor Petrino and Rodolfo Belltalo. Petrino put an emphatic end to the series with a second knockout of Belltalo. With the victory, Petrino improved to 7-0.

