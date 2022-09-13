Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White before Li Jingliang (red gloves) fights Daniel Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
After a hectic UFC 279 fight week, fans will have the opportunity to relax and watch a fresh crop of contenders battle it out for a UFC contract inside the UFC Apex on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Last week, UFC president Dana White awarded four contracts. Week 7 was punctuated by a rematch between Vitor Petrino and Rodolfo Belltalo. Petrino put an emphatic end to the series with a second knockout of Belltalo. With the victory, Petrino improved to 7-0.
Also in Week 7, Legacy Fighting Alliance standouts Ismael and Gabriel Bonfim shined under the lights of the UFC Apex. The Brazilian Bonfim brothers both earned UFC contracts. Ismael showcased excellent striking, while Gabriel showed his submission process earning a victory via Von Flue Choke. The Von Flue Choke is named after Season 2 Ultimate Fighter contestant and UFC fighter Jason Von Flue. Von Flue also competed in the WEC and Strikeforce.
Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series is headlined by a Bantamweight clash between undefeated English prospect Farid Basharat and Team Alpha male’s Allan Begosso. With an 8-0 overall record, Basharat brings a ferocious mentality to the octagon. Throughout his career, Basharat has been a submission artist, earning five of his eight wins by submission. Tuesday’s main event presents an interesting contrast in styles.
Another intriguing matchup on the card takes place at Lightweight as undefeated prospects Malik Lewis and Trevor Peek meet inside the octagon. Despite being a Jujitsu practitioner, Lewis has amassed a 5-0 record with four knockouts during his time in the Peak Fighting Championship. His opponent Trevor Peek has shown knockout power of his own, scoring knockouts in all six of his victories. This fight will certainly be an entertaining striking battle.
Fans can watch the entire five-fight card beginning at 8 p.m. on ESPN Plus.
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6, Week 8 Full Card
Bantamweight-Main Event:8-0 Farid Basharat vs 7-1-1 Allan Begosso
Middleweight-Co-main event: 12-1 Ikram Aliskerov vs 14-2 Mario Sousa
Lightweight: 5-0 Malik Lewis vs 6-0 Trevor Peek
Women’s Flyweight: 7-2 Bruna Brasil vs 5-0 Marnic Mann
Bantamweight: 12-0 Daniel Marcos vs 8-1 Brandon Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.