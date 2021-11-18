Norcross and Lowndes meet Friday in the state playoffs for the fourth time since 2013 — this one in the Class AAAAAAA second round. Lowndes won second-round games in 2019 and 2016, while Norcross won the 2013 matchup in the quarterfinals.
Lowndes, on a seven-game winning streak since a 24-21 loss to Lee County on Sept. 10, is led by Miami Hurricanes quarterback commitment Jacurri Brown, in his fourth year as a starter. Brown has thrown for 1,915 yards and 22 touchdowns, and has rushed for 812 yards and nine TDs. Chase Belcher is his top target with 23 catches for 527 yards and 10 TDs.
Norcross fought through an emotional week — junior lineman Isaiah Banks died unexpectedly four days before the game — for a victory over Cherokee. A TD pass in the waning seconds from A.J. Watkins (14 rushes for 88 yards, 4 of 6 passing for 69 yards, two TDs) to Nakai Poole (six catches for 112 yards, TD) was the game-winner. Lawson Luckie (three rushes for 48 yards, TD, 89 percent blocking grade, six pancake blocks, one rushing TD), Christian Williams (nine rushes for 65 yards) and Jaidyn Williams (82 percent blocking grade, five pancake blocks) also stood out on offense.
Jonathan Mathis had a big interception to set up Norcross’ game-winning drive, and had 12 tackles (one for a loss). Zakye Barker had 12 tackles (one for a loss), one QB hurry and one caused fumble, while Myles Allen had 12 tackles and an interception on a stellar night for the Blue Devils’ linebacking trio. Bryghton Peters and Antonio Molder had eight tackles each in the secondary.
