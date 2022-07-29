LAWRENCEVILLE — Freddy Tarnok's six-inning, nine-strikeout gem was spoiled by Jacksonville's eighth-inning rally as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 6-3 to the Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night at Coolray Field.
The Stripers (46-51) have lost five straight games.
Jacksonville's Brian Miller lofted a leadoff home run (4) to right field to start the game off Tarnok, but the Stripers tied the game in the second on Ryan Casteel's solo clout (10). Preston Tucker gave Gwinnett a 2-1 lead in the third with a solo home run (8) of his own. After Ryan Goins pushed the lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning scoring from second base on a Tucker sacrifice fly, Jacksonville exploded for four runs in the eighth, taking a 4-3 lead on Miller's bases-clearing triple off Seth Elledge (L, 1-4).
Tarnok dealt six innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out nine. Casteel went 2-for-3 with a double, homer, and RBI, while Tucker went 1-for-3 with a homer and drove in two. For Jacksonville, Miller went 2-for-5 with a triple, homer, two runs scored and four RBIs.
The Stripers fall to 39-2 this season when leading after seven innings. Tarnok is now 2-0 with a 2.15 ERA (9 ER in 37 2/3 innings) over his last seven starts (three with Gwinnett). Casteel has homered three times in his last five games.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Bryce Elder (5-4, 4.76 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Jumbo Shrimp.
