LAWRENCEVILLE — Right-hander Freddy Tarnok, the Atlanta Braves' No. 6 prospect according to MLB.com, tossed six innings of one-run baseball for the win in his Triple-A debut as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Durham Bulls 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Preston Tucker gave Gwinnett (42-44) a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single scoring Delino DeShields Jr. Durham's Ford Proctor tied the game with a solo home run (5) to left-center off Tarnok in the second. In the third, former Bulls infielder Mike Ford drove in Tucker with a go-ahead double for a 2-1 lead.
Tarnok (W, 1-0) allowed just one run on two hits over six innings while striking out four. Relievers Silvino Bracho (H, 4), Jay Jackson (H, 3) and Michael Tonkin (S, 7) each added a scoreless, hitless inning. Tucker went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Ford went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and two walks.
Tucker's first-inning RBI single snapped the Stripers' 19-inning scoreless streak, Tonkin extended his team-best scoreless inning streak to 13 2/3 over his last 12 appearances. Gwinnett improved to 13-14 in one-run games.
Gwinnett and Durham will play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Kyle Muller (5-5, 2.95 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Easton McGee (4-5, 4.36 ERA) for the Bulls.
