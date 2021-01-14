The Atlanta Braves unveiled their promotional schedule for the much-anticipated return of baseball to Truist Park for the 2021 season with a Thursday morning announcement.
The highlights include an ‘MVFree’ bobblehead, presented by Truist, honoring Freddie Freeman’s 2020 National League MVP award and a two-part Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. ‘Braves Win’ bobblehead set, presented by Xfinity, commemorating the duo’s iconic celebratory high-fives.
The 11th annual Alumni Weekend, presented by Your Local Ford Dealer, will be held on May 21-23. Additional promotions include Pride Night on June 15 and a unique assortment of kids-only gate giveaways for every Sunday home game. The Braves home opener is slated for Friday, April 9, against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 2021 promotional schedule includes more than 12 gate giveaways. Gate giveaways include a Braves cap presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS on May 7, a Ronald Acuña Jr. replica chain presented by Delta Air Lines on July 20, and a robust lineup of bobbleheads. The first bobblehead will recognize 2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman, presented by Truist, on May 23. On June 2, fans will get part one of the two-part Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. ‘Braves Win’ set, presented by Xfinity, with part two on June 16, presented by Comcast Business. Max Fried’s bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola, will debut on July 1, followed by 2020 Silver Slugger Travis d'Arnaud’s bobblehead, presented by Delta Air Lines, on August 12.
Braves pitcher Mike Soroka’s bobblehead, presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS, will be available on August 23. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Braves will celebrate their fifth annual Los Bravos Night, presented by Georgia Power, on September 10 with a special Ozzie Albies bobblehead, presented by Truist. The final bobblehead will honor retired Braves catcher Brain McCann on September 28, presented by Northside Hospital.
Returning this season are kids-only gate giveaway items for every Sunday home game for children ages 14 and under. The items include an ‘MVFree’ Freddie Freeman poster, a pair of Braves socks, a miniature Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead, an Ozzie Albies replica chain, a lunchbox in July, and a Freddie Freeman backpack clip in August for back-to-school. As part of these giveaways, Hope & Will’s Sandlot will be free on Sundays during the regular season for Kids Club Members and children of A-List Members ages 14 and under.
The team also has several specialty ticket packages for 2021 including the Braves Country 5k, presented by Mizuno, on June 5 and fan-favorite Star Wars Night on August 6. The team is bringing back the Silver Slugger bobblehead ticket package, recognizing the 2019 Silver Slugger award winners Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Ozzie Albies as the Braves take on the Chicago Cubs from April 26 - 29. Fans can also experience Truist Park from a kid's point of view with an all-access pass to Hope & Will's Sandlot with the Kid For A Day specialty ticket package on April 15 and May 13.
Every weekend at Truist Park throughout the regular season, fans will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery, Alumni Sundays presented by Hyundai, and Kids Run the Bases presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta every Sunday.
2021 Promotional Schedule
APRIL
April 9
Home Opener
Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power
April 10
Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power
April 11
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Kids ‘MVFree’ Poster Giveaway
Bark at the Park presented by Nylabone, Kroger, and WAG-A-LOT*
April 13
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
April 15
Kid For A Day*
April 24
Girls Night Out*
April 25
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Socks
Bark at the Park presented by Nylabone, Kroger and WAG-A-LOT*
April 26-29
Silver Slugger Bobblehead*
April 27
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
MAY
May 7
Braves Cap Giveaway presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS
May 8
Teacher Appreciation Night*
May 9
Breast Cancer Awareness Day presented by Wellstar Health System and Kroger
Mother’s Day Catch on the Field*
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Cap
May 11
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
May 13
Kid For A Day*
May 18
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
May 21
Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer
May 22
Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer
May 23
‘MVFree’ Bobblehead presented by Truist
Alumni Weekend presented by Your Local Ford Dealer
May 31
Military Appreciation Day presented by T-MOBILE
JUNE
June 1
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
June 2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead – Part of Ozzie & Ronald 'Braves Win'
Bobblehead Set presented by Xfinity
June 4
Play Ball Weekend
June 5
Play Ball Weekend
Braves Country 5K presented by Mizuno*
June 6
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – ‘Play Ball’ Item
Play Ball Weekend
June 15
Pride Night*
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
June 16
Ozzie Albies Bobblehead – Part of Ozzie & Ronald 'Braves Win'
Bobblehead Set presented by Comcast Business
June 20
Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by Northside Hospital
Father’s Day Catch on the Field*
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Ozzie Albies Chain
June 29
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
JULY
July 1
Max Fried Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola
July 3
Braves Tote Bag Giveaway presented by MLB Network
July 4
Fourth of July Fireworks presented by T-MOBILE
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway –Mini Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead
July 12
2021 All-Star Week at Truist Park
July 13
2021 All-Star Week at Truist Park
July 14
2021 All-Star Week at Truist Park
July 15
2021 All-Star Week at Truist Park
July 18
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Lunchbox
July 20
Ronald Acuña Jr. Chain Giveaway presented by Delta Air Lines
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
July 30
Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines
July 31
Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines
AUGUST
August 1
Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines
BLOOPER Brunch*
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Hank Aaron Poster
August 6
Star Wars Night*
August 10
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
August 12
Travis d'Arnaud Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines
August 23
Mike Soroka Bobblehead presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS
August 24
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
August 27
HBCU Night presented by Truist*
August 29
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Freddie Freeman Backpack Clip
SEPTEMBER
September 7
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
September 10
Ozzie Albies Los Bravos Bobblehead presented by Truist
Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power*
September 12
Childhood Cancer Awareness Day
Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Beanie
September 14
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
September 28
Brian McCann Bobblehead presented by Northside Hospital
Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*
*Specialty Ticket Package
