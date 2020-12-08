Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was the National League recipient of the 2020 Hank Aaron Award, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.
The award, named in honor of Braves senior vice president Henry Aaron, recognizes the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. While each club nominated one player, a panel of MLB.com writers determined the seven finalists for each league. Fans, along with a special panel of Hall of Fame players, including Aaron, determined the winner.
Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was the American League recipient. The only other Braves player to win this award, which has been presented annually since 1999, was center fielder Andruw Jones in 2005.
Freeman, 31, played in all 60 games and hit a career-best .341/.462/.640 (73-for-214), finishing second in the N.L. in each of those categories to Washington’s Juan Soto, who played 13 fewer games. Freeman led the league with 23 doubles, the most by an Atlanta-era player (since 1966) through the first 60 games of a season. He also paced the circuit in runs (51), extra-base hits (37), and had 3.4 fWAR, tied with Cleveland’s José Ramírez for the most in the major leagues. Freeman also hit 13 home runs and drove in 53, the second most in the N.L. to teammate Marcell Ozuna (56).
The four-time All-Star finished in the top four of the major leagues in runs, hits, doubles, RBI and walks (45), just the second player in baseball to accomplish that since 1920, when RBI became an official stat. The Yankees’ Lou Gehrig also did so in 1927, when he won his first of two career MVP awards.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder batted .423/.583/.885 (22-for-52) with runners in scoring position, placing either first or second in the majors in each of those categories. He hit his fifth career game-ending home run on September 25 vs. Boston in the 11th inning, after not starting the game. Freeman produced 2.7 Wins Probability Added (WPA), the second most in the N.L., trailing San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski (2.9).
After starting the season 8-for-41 (.195), Freeman was given a day off from the starting lineup on August 5. Since the following day, Freeman batted .378 (65-for-172) with a .490 on-base percentage over his final 47 games, striking out just 25 times.
In September, Freeman was named the N.L. Player of the Month after hitting .375/.496/.750 (36-for-96) with a major league-best 12 doubles and 26 extra-base hits. He had 32 RBI, one off the league lead held by Ozuna (33). Freeman also drove in 33 runs last June, and is the only player in Atlanta history to twice drive in 30 or more runs in a calendar month.
The California native had a major league-best 33-game on-base streak this season, the second longest of his career. The stretch began on August 11 and lasted through September 18. Within that, he posted an 18-game hitting streak, the longest in the N.L. in 2020, and third longest of his career. From August 14-September 4, he hit .394 (26-for-66).
Freeman was also the BBWAA N.L. MVP this season, along with being recognized by the Major League Baseball Players Association, Baseball America and Baseball Digest as MLB’s Player of the Year. He won a Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger for the second consecutive season.
Freeman has batted .295/.383/.509 (1,524-for-5,167) in his 11-year career. He ranks third in Braves history in doubles (342), fifth in on-base percentage (.383) and sixth in runs scored (849), home runs (240), RBI (858), extra-base hits (605) and total bases (2,632).
