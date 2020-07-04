Freddie Freeman is among the four Atlanta Braves players who have tested positive for COVID-19, manager Brian Snitker announced Saturday.
Snitker was able to make the news public after getting permission from the infected players — Freeman, Will Smith, Touki Toussaint and Pete Kozma.
According to Snitker, Smith and Toussaint have been asymptomatic, but Freeman and Kozma had a fever and other symptoms related to the coronavirus. Freeman tested negative earlier this week before team workouts, then began to feel ill Thursday night.
“(Freeman) is not feeling great, but he’s young and strong,” Snitker told MLB.com. “He’s going to want to get back out there sooner than later. But the biggest thing we want him to do is just get right and to get better, and then he’ll get back at it. If this has to happen, this is probably the best time.”
