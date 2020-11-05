A franchise-record four Braves — outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., catcher Travis d’Arnaud, first baseman Freddie Freeman and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna — were recipients of 2020 National League Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger awards.
Atlanta was the only team in the majors to have four winners. Only three other clubs in major league history have had as many as four players receive this award in a single season. The 1980 St. Louis Cardinals had a record five, while the 1985 and 2002 New York Yankees also had four. The Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger award has been presented annually since 1980 and is issued to the top offensive producer at each position in each league.
Acuña Jr., 22, wins his second career Silver Slugger in his second full major-league season. The Venezuela native played 46 games and batted .250/.406/.581 (40-for-160); his .987 OPS was fifth best in the N.L. He hit 14 home runs, producing a homer every 11.43 at-bats, the best ratio among qualified players in the N.L. Acuña Jr. was also honored this season with the Luis Aparicio award, given annually to the Venezuelan-born player with the best individual performance in the major leagues.
d’Arnaud, 31, in his eighth major-league season and his first with the Braves, receives his first career Silver Slugger. He hit a career-best .321/.386/.533 (53-for-165) in 44 games, leading all catchers (min. 175 plate appearances) in each of those three categories. He hit nine home runs and had 34 RBI, the latter of which also paced catchers. d’Arnaud becomes the fourth Atlanta catcher to win this award, joining Javy López (2003), Johnny Estrada (2004), and Brian McCann (2006, 2008-11).
Freeman, 31, wins his second career Silver Slugger, after also doing so last year. The four-time All-Star played in all 60 games and slashed .341/.462/.640 (73-for-214), finishing second in the N.L. in each of those categories. The California native led the majors in doubles (23), the most by an Atlanta-era player (since 1966) through the first 60 games of a season. Freeman, the only Braves’ first baseman in history to win multiple Silver Sluggers, was recognized by the Major League Baseball Players Association, Baseball America and Baseball Digest as MLB’s Player of the Year. He is also one of three finalists for the BBWAA N.L. MVP award. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6:00 p.m. on MLB Network.
Ozuna, 29, receives his second career Silver Slugger. His first award came in 2017 with Miami, as an outfielder. This honor came as the designated hitter, the first year the DH was implemented in the N.L. Ozuna batted .338/.431/.636 (77-for-228), playing in all 60 games. The eight-year veteran nearly won the N.L. Triple Crown, leading the circuit in home runs (18) and RBI (56), while placing third in batting average. He is the first Braves player to lead the league in homers and RBI since outfielder Andruw Jones in 2005.
