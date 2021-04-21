Fraderica Smith grew up in Chamblee and played high school basketball at Marist, but she always had a connection to Berkmar.
Her high school boyfriend — and now husband — T.J. Smith played basketball at Berkmar and was quarterback of the Patriots’ football team, so she often found herself at the Lilburn school as a teenager.
“I remember going to Berkmar football cheering for him and whenever I could get to his high school basketball games, too,” Smith said.
Smith’s husband and his friends still have a passion for Berkmar athletics, which make them excited about her new job as the Patriots’ head girls basketball coach. She replaces Anthandus Beauford, who led the program the previous five seasons.
“I think that what excites me most about Berkmar is T.J. went there, so Berkmar has been in my life for awhile,” said Smith, who is a teacher at Discovery after spending the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at Marist. “I grew up rooting him on, cheering him on in high school, and seeing how passionate he is and our friends are who went there. It has a rich history and I’m excited to be a part of that and be a part of the rebuild.”
Berkmar’s girls basketball program needs a major rebuild, and Smith knows the challenge ahead with a program whose last winning season and state tournament appearance was in 2011. The Patriots won a combined nine games from 2016-17 through 2019-20, never winning more than three games in a season, and struggled through a winless 2020-21 season.
Their losses to other area teams last season show what kind of separation they face. They scored a season-high 20 points in a game twice and stacked up lopsided losses to teams like Meadowcreek (64-7 and 76-18), Norcross (78-2, 74-3), Discovery (69-11, 86-15), Peachtree Ridge (74-3), Archer (94-10, 83-18) and Duluth (52-0).
“I think the biggest thing for me is just to increase the interest first and foremost, and get more girls interested in playing basketball and coming out for the program,” Smith said. “From there, one of my biggest goals is to try to reach the girls at younger ages, so we can start that skill development at a younger age. So when they get to high school, we’re building on that, instead of starting over.”
Before she got into coaching, Smith was an accomplished player at Marist (under her maiden name Miller) and then at Notre Dame, where she was a defensive stopper for national runner-up Fighting Irish teams in 2011 and 2012. At Notre Dame, she played for legendary coach Muffet McGraw.
After graduation, she worked for eight years in accounting before transitioning into education. The 2020-21 school year at Discovery, where she teachers Algebra I, is her first as a full-time teacher.
“I made the jump into teaching because I was coaching (as a community coach) at Marist and I really enjoyed coaching at Marist, I loved being around the girls and I got to the point where I was ready for something different,” Smith said. “Since I was coaching, I thought that was maybe where I should be. I tried it out subbing (as a teacher) for a year, and after doing that a few months, I really felt like this is something I want to do. I think I want to try this full time.”
Smith had a goal of being a head coach in the future, but she admitted she didn’t expect it to happen this early in her coaching career.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity at Berkmar,” she said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I think it will be a fun one. I think it will be an opportunity for me to use some of the tools and great coaching and leadership that I’ve experienced and played under, bring that from the college level and from a program like Marist and give that to the kids at Berkmar.”
