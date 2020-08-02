The Atlanta Falcons announced a series of roster moves Sunday, including the designation of linebacker to Foye Oluokun the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team also released punter Ryan Allen. In addition to those moves, it waived tight end Caleb Repp, center Austin Capps, tackle Scottie Dill and linebacker Jordan Williams.
Regarding Oluokon, NFL teams are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Oluokun played in all 16 games last season, including two starts, totaling career-high 56 tackles, two tackles for loss, six special teams tackles and one forced fumble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.