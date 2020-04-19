Fox Sports Southeast will give baseball fans a treat later this month.
The Atlanta Braves’ exclusive regional broadcaster will broadcast the entire 1995 World Series, the organization’s only MLB championship since moving to Atlanta. The Braves’ World Series championship will air for six consecutive nights, beginning with Game 1 on Monday, April 27. It concludes with the memorable Game 6 victory on Saturday, May 2.
All games begin at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app.
Each nightly telecast of the historic series will be previewed by Fox Sports’ Chip Caray with 1995 World Series MVP Tom Glavine and teammate John Smoltz as the two Hall of Famers share their personal insights and memories on the 25th anniversary of the Braves winning the championship.
Games 1, 4 and 5 originally aired on ABC with the broadcast team of Al Michaels, Jim Palmer and Tim McCarver, and Games 2, 3 and 6 featured Bob Costas, Joe Morgan and Bob Uecker on the call for NBC.
