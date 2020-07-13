Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcasters of the Atlanta Braves, are scheduled to televise 55 of 60 games during the abbreviated 2020 MLB regular season, as well as a Monday, July 13 intrasquad game.
Regular-season telecasts on the networks will be also anchored by the flagship pre-game and post-game show, Braves LIVE, which provides insight and analysis before and after each game. Emmy winner Chip Caray (17th season) will serve as play-by-play announcer, while former Braves outfielder, Gold Glove winner and Parkview grad Jeff Francoeur (fourth season) will return for his third season as lead in-game analyst. Former Braves 10-time All-Star, two-time Cy Young winner and National Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine (11th season) will serve as an in-game analyst for select games.
Former All-Star Paul Byrd (eighth season) will serve as an in-game reporter, joining Emmy winner and broadcast veteran Kelly Crull, in her first season as an in-game reporter. Multiple Emmy winner Jerome Jurenovich (14th season) will serve as lead host for Braves LIVE alongside analysts Brian Jordan (14th season), a former Braves outfielder and All-Star, and Duluth grad Nick Green (sixth season), a former Braves infielder. Former Braves relief pitcher Peter Moylan also will return for his second season as an analyst for Braves LIVE.
The Braves begin the regular season on Friday, July 24, against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Coverage will begin with a special one-hour Braves LIVE at 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports South.
In addition to regular season games, FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Braves Intrasquad Scrimmage on Monday, July 13, at 7 p.m. The 90-minute presentation will be the first extended look at Braves baseball during camp, highlighted by pitcher Mike Soroka on the mound. Jurenovich and Byrd will host the show from the Fox Sports studios, with Kelly Crull reporting live from Truist Park.
Fox Sports Southeast will also televise two Braves exhibition games against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, July 21, at 7 p.m., and Wednesday, July 22, at 4 p.m. Both games will be called by Caray and Francoeur.
The unprecedented 60-game season will feature the Braves facing opponents exclusively from the NL East and AL East. The season will also have several rule changes, including universal use of a designated hitter and extra-innings with a runner placed on second base at the start of each half-inning. In addition, the telecasts will exist in an environment like none other in MLB history, with broad changes to production elements and protocols to safeguard against COVID-19. Specific production details for FOX Sports South will be announced at a later date.
