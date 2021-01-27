Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Bally's Corporation jointly announced Wednesday the new Bally Sports logo and Bally Sports regional monikers for Sinclair's owned and operated regional sports networks.
The Bally Sports regional logos will replace the existing FOX Sports regional logos when the networks officially rebrand in the coming months.
For those viewers in Georgia, Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast will be rebranded to Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. There will be no changes to local channel numbers, or to the teams seen on each network — only the name of the network will change locally for viewers.
The Nashville Predators, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, Atlanta Dream and ACC games will be on Bally Sports South, while Bally Sports Southeast will include the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United and Atlanta Dream.
Predators fans, who have always received Fox Sports South programming but under a more localized Fox Sports Tennessee network name, will continue see the same teams under the new Bally Sports South network brand.
In November 2020, Bally's and Sinclair announced a long-term strategic partnership that would combine Bally's vertically-integrated, proprietary sports betting technology with Sinclair's expansive market footprint, inclusive of 188 local broadcast stations, 19 owned and operated RSNs, STIRR, Tennis Channel and Stadium. The announcement detailed plans for Bally's and Sinclair to create unrivaled sports betting and gamification content on a national scale, positioning Bally's as the premier omni-channel gaming company with physical casinos, online sports betting and iGaming solutions united under a single brand.
