Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast and Fox Sports GO will have live coverage of the memorial and funeral services for Henry Louis Aaron, who passed away on Friday, Jan. 22.
The Memorial Service for Hank Aaron will air Tuesday, January 26, at 1 p.m., live from Truist Park in Atlanta.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the Funeral Service for Hank Aaron will be televised at 1 p.m., live from Friendship Baptist Church, also in Atlanta.
The networks’ coverage will be supported with commentary and reflections by broadcasters Jerome Jurenovich, Mike Glenn and Paul Byrd.
An encore presentation of both broadcasts will air each evening at 10:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Southeast and Fox Sports GO. Additional re-airs will be announced later this week.
All coverage on the networks will be available across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
