NCAA Football: North Carolina State at North Carolina

Oct 24, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) is sacked by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Tomon Fox (12) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

 Bob Donnan

Three Gwinnett products stood out in North Carolina’s 48-21 over North Carolina State on Saturday.

Brothers and Collins Hill grads Tomon and Tomari Fox stood out on the UNC defense with four tackles each. Tomon had two for losses with a pair of sacks.

The Tar Heels’ Josh Downs, a North Gwinnett grad, had his first college touchdown on a 17-yard catch.

