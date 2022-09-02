SUWANEE — Winter Park (Fla.) used a trio of fourth quarter touchdowns to come from behind and defeat North Gwinnett 31-19 Friday night.
The Bulldogs fall to 2-1 on the young football season while the Wildcats return to the Sunshine state with a 2-0 mark.
“Obviously not our best effort,” North coach Bill Stewart said. “Now we’ve got to go back to work on Monday. It wasn’t a good game on either side of the ball.”
Shortly after North Gwinnett took the lead 13-10 early in the fourth quarter, Winter Park was on its own 23 when quarterback Aiden Warner connected with Torian Roberts on a back shoulder throw down the right sideline. After catching the pass, the Wildcats receiver was able to race the remaining 50 yards for the touchdown to retake the lead.
After a North Gwinnett punt, the same duo again connected again, this time from the 15 to increase the advantage to 24-13. The final score for Winter Park came when Warner kept the ball on the read option and scored over the left side from 13 yards out.
The game could not have started any worse for the Bulldogs as on the opening kick, Winter Park’s Amaris Shaw had the ball bound to him on the 12. Bouncing off his shoulder pads, Shaw then raced 88 yards for an apparent touchdown. However, though he was in the clear at the time, he had stepped out of bounds on the North Gwinnett 35.
The visitors from Northeast Orlando only needed six plays to eventually score. Warner connected with Oliver Van Dyke on a 13 yard pass completion for the touchdown. Luca Viera converted the extra point and just over two minutes into the game, North trailed 7-0.
The Bulldogs came right back on its first offensive possession as success with the ground game moved the offense from its own 40 to the Wildcats’ 24. However, successive false start penalties moved North back to its 34 where it faced a third-and-21. Quarterback Ryan Hall’s pass into the corner of the end zone was intercepted by Purdue commit, Zion Gunn.
The score remained the same until early in the second quarter when the Bulldogs ran seven straight times from its own 24 to the Winter Park 39. Three plays later, Hall rolled left and connected with Will Collins who was running a seam route on the right. Collins was able to complete the 32 yard scoring strike and Constantine Dallis’ kick tied the score at seven.
It looked like the game would go into halftime tied as both the defenses and a persistent rain thwarted the offenses in the remainder of the quarter. With just under two minutes left, North faced fourth down in its own territory. However, a bobbled snap resulted in a tuck and run for 30 yards, down to the Wildcats’ 35 to give North a shot a points. The Bulldogs got as far as the Winter Park nine. On fourth down, Stewart trotted out Dallis who converted the 26 yard field goal.
The third quarter started poorly for North as on its first play, Hall had a pass deflected and intercepted by the Wildcats’ Parker Clem, who returned it to the Bulldogs’ 10. Winter Park lost five yards on a false start and then had two incompletions. Viera came on and converted the 32 yard field goal to tie the score at 10.
The teams traded possessions, though the Bulldogs gained better field position each time they received a Wildcats’ punt. Late in the third, Dallis attempted a 46 yard field goal only to see the ball fall just under the cross bar.
The next time Dallis got the opportunity, early in the fourth quarter he was able to easily convert a 30 yard attempt to give North Gwinnett a short lived 13-10 lead.
Winter Park 7 0 3 21 31
North Gwinnett 0 10 0 9 19
FIRST QUARTER
Winter Park- Oliver Van Dyke 13 pass from Aidan Warner (Lucas Viera kick) 9:40
SECOND QUARTER
North Gwinnett- Will Collins 32 pass from Ryan Hall (Constantine Dallis kick) 10:05
North Gwinnett- Dallis 26 FG, :02
THIRD QUARTER
Winter Park – Viera 32 FG, 11:20
FOURTH QUARTER
North Gwinnett – Dallis 30 FG, 9:36
Winter Park – Torian Roberts 70 pass from Warner (Viera kick) 8:42
Winter Park- Roberts 15 pass from Warner (Viera kick) 6:11
Winter Park – Warner 13 run (Viera kick) 3:44
North Gwinnett – Hall 7 run (kick failed) :07
