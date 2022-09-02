x_KEN5792.jpg
Buy Now

Scenes and action during Friday’s night’s football game played at North Gwinnett. (Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

SUWANEE — Winter Park (Fla.) used a trio of fourth quarter touchdowns to come from behind and defeat North Gwinnett 31-19 Friday night.

The Bulldogs fall to 2-1 on the young football season while the Wildcats return to the Sunshine state with a 2-0 mark.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.