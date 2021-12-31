The Southern Conference announced its 100th Anniversary Team for each of the conference’s sports on Thursday, and 14 former Gwinnett standouts earned the honor for their college successes.
The 100th anniversary selections included:
• Josh Brickell, Furman (Men’s Cross Country)
The Peachtree Ridge grad was a first-team All-Southern Conference performer in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He excelled in cross country and track during his college career, including a SoCon championship in the 10,000-meter run in 2014. He has worked as an actuary after college.
• Nicole Brown, Georgia Southern (Women’s Track and Field)
Brown, a Collins Hill grad, won 14 individual SoCon championships between indoor and outdoor track and field. The Georgia Southern Hall of Famer was a two-time NCAA qualifier, and broke numerous school and SoCon records during her career. She was the 2007 SoCon Most Outstanding Field Performer for indoor track and field after winning the 100- and 200-meter dash races, the triple jump and the long jump in helping the Eagles’ to the team title.
• Matt Campbell, The Citadel (Football)
Campbell, a Mill Creek grad, earned first-team All-SoCon honors in 2018, 2019 and 2020-21 at punter. He averaged 43.3 yards in 2021 with a long punt of 84 yards, putting 12 punts inside the 20-yard line and forcing 16 fair catches.
• Ian Chadwick, Wofford (Men’s Basketball)
Chadwick, a Parkview grad, earned first-team All-SoCon honors in 1999, 2000 and 2001, averaging 20.4 points as a senior in 2001, and also was the SoCon Freshman of the Year in 1998. His 299 3-pointers ranked first in SoCon history. The Wofford Hall of Famer is now director of advancement and an assistant basketball coach at Providence Christian in Lilburn.
• McNeil Cronin, Furman (Men’s Soccer)
Cronin, a former Parkview standout, earned first-team All-SoCon recognition in 2000, 2002 and 2003. He also was a NSCAA Scholar-Athlete All-American and is now an anesthesiologist.
• Jennifer Gardner, Western Carolina (Women’s Basketball)
Gardner, a Norcross grad, was a first-team All-Southern Conference selection in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Her college career included a 45-point effort in the SoCon Tournament finals, earning tournament MVP honors, that gave Western Carolina its first SoCon title and first bid to the NCAA Tournament. She now works as a resource officer for Gwinnett County Public Schools.
• Nina Iduate, Georgia Southern (Softball)
Iduate, a Norcross grad, had a stellar career as a middle infielder, earning first-team All-SoCon recognition in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
• Steven Kinney, Elon (Men’s Soccer)
Kinney, a Norcross grad, was a first-team All-SoCon selection in 2007, 2008 and 2009. The defensive stalwart was a three-time team captain, as well as a three-time all-region selection. He was drafted by Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire, playing for the club from 2010-14. He now works in wealth management.
• Corey Levin, Tennessee-Chattanooga (Football)
Levin, a Dacula grad, was a first-team All-American and a first-team All-SoCon selection in 2014, 2015 and 2016. He was a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft, and has spent time with the Titans (2017-18), Denver Broncos (2019), Chicago Bears (2019), New England Patriots (2020), New York Jets (2021) and Titans (2021). He is currently on the Titans’ active roster.
• Kyle Lewis, Mercer (Baseball)
The Shiloh grad, now playing for MLB’s Seattle Mariners, is the most decorated athlete in Mercer history, including Baseball America and Golden Spike Award National Player of the Year honors to his credit from his big 2016 season. He was an All-American in both 2015 and 2016, as well as the SoCon Player of the Year each of the those seasons. He hit .395 with 20 home runs and 72 RBIs in 2016 before being selected in the first round of the MLB Draft that season. He was the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year for the Mariners.
• Ryan Livezey, Furman (Football)
The Norcross grad was a first-team All-SoCon selection at defensive end for the 1991, 1992 and 1993 seasons, and was team captain as a senior. He has coached high school football for 26 years, including 14 as head coach at Holy Innocents’. He is currently the head coach at Mount Pisgah.
• Rich McGrath, Georgia Southern (Football)
The South Gwinnett grad made 52 starts on the Eagles’ offensive line, earning first-team All-SoCon honors in 1997, 1998 and 1999. He was an All-American in 1997 and 1999.
• Chris Thomas, Elon (Men’s Soccer)
Thomas, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, was the first men’s soccer player inducted into the Elon Sports Hall of Fame this year after finishing his college career as the school’s leader in career goals (53) and points (116). The 2010 and 2012 SoCon Player of the Year led the Phoenix to two conference titles and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance. Thomas led NCAA schools with 23 goals as a senior, finishing with a school-record 51 points, earning third-team All-American honors and making the semifinal list for the Hermann Trophy, given to the nation’s top player.
• Kathleen Turchin, Tennessee-Chattanooga (Women’s Cross Country)
Turchin, a North Gwinnett grad, earned first-team All-SoCon honors in 2003, 2004 and 2007, and won two SoCon championships. She was a three-time NCAA qualifier in cross country and track, highlighted by a 13th-place finish in the 5,000-meter run at the NCAA Championships in 2007. She also was an All-American in cross country as a freshman, as well as the first runner in school history to be SoCon Freshman of the Year in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. She was recognized with all-conference honors 15 times in her career. Turchin is now an emergency room nurse.
