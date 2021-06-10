Fourteen girls players from Gwinnett made the Georgia High School Lacrosse All-State Team, voted on by the state’s coaches.
Buford’s Jordyn Olivo and Mill Creek’s Juliana Pleck led the way as first-team selections.
Seven Gwinnett players were named to the second team — Wesleyan’s Anna Rae Copeland, Mill Creek’s Lauren Dobbs, Brookwood’s Ella Fornek, Buford’s Jordan Garrison and Courtney Martin, Mountain View’s Maria Palomba and Parkview’s Claudia Tanksley.
The honorable mention list included Wesleyan’s Molly Brown, Riley Keller and Emma Nydam, as well as Brookwood’s Triniti Cassidy and Aja Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.