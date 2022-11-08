imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-Xwk9JxCNFbl9as6.jpg

Four Seckinger players were honored on the All-Region 8-AAAA Softball Team selected by the league’s coaches.

Freshman outfielder Milan Torres and junior catcher Kelley Feigen were both second-team selections. Freshmen Mckenna Major and Megan Whitt earned honorable mention acclaim.

