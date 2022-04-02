PULASKI, Tenn. – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team hit a season-high four home runs during Saturday’s second game to win the road series against University of Tennessee Southern.
The Grizzlies (24-9) won the deciding game of the three-game weekend series 13-6 after the Firehawks took the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader 6-4. Both games had the winning team coming back from early deficits.
The visitors trailed 5-1 before scoring 12 consecutive runs, with the long ball producing most of the scoring. Junior Jake Defries began the comeback by leading off the third inning with a home run. Then, classmate Myles McKisic connected on a two-run homer later in the frame and freshman Braxton Meguiar had an RBI single to tie the game, 5-5, in the fourth inning.
GGC’s power surge continued in the fifth inning to produce four runs that put the team ahead for good. Senior J.D. Stubbs lined a two-run single to center field for a 7-5 advantage. That was followed by junior Blaze O’Saben hitting a two-run home run — his first round-tripper of the season.
Sophomore Chase Evans hit GGC’s fourth home run of the contest with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
The team’s four home runs are the most in a game since the 2021 NAIA Opening Round when the Grizzlies connected on five homers against the University of St. Katherine (Calif.).
Sophomore reliever Gage Williams picked up the victory by striking out six batters and allowing just one hit across 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander entered the contest in the second inning when Tennessee Southern had built the early 5-1 advantage.
In Saturday’s opener, the Firehawks (11-21) scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 deadlock. The visitors jumped out to a 3-0 lead when sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. hit a two-run home run in the third inning. However, Tennessee Southern answered in the third frame, tying the game, 3-3, with a two-run homer and a solo home run in back-to-back at bats.
