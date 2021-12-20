Lanier placed sixth of 27 teams, and Gwinnett had four wrestlers win individual championships at last weekend’s Gorilla Warfare VIII at Berkmar.
Collins Hill’s Michael Medrala won the 113-pound clsas with a pin of Carrollton’s Buck Merritt in the finals, and Norcross’ Charlie Hammock pinned Lambert’s Drew Wentworth to win the 126-pound bracket. Wesleyan’s Trent Debow was first at 182 with 19-5 major decision over Lanier’s Ed Sadler, and Parkview’s Marcus Mapp took first at 220 with a 6-5 win over Walnut Grove’s Damion Wasendorf.
In addition to Sadler’s runner-up finish, Lanier had five other placers — Tyler Ramos (fourth, 113), Cabe Doker (second, 120), Jacob Bourgeois (sixth, 152), Jonah Yi (second, 195) and Joel Parrish (sixth, 220) — to lead Gwinnett in the team standings.
Peachtree Ridge was next in eighth place behind Tyson Wilson (third, 132), Michael Martin (third, 170), Ryan Ackovic (third, 195) and John Dutton (fourth, 220). South Gwinnett was 10th with placers Qaz McDonald (third, 106), Khalil Suhail (sixth, 120) and Cameryn Rucker (second, 132) leading the way. Collins Hill was 11th behind Medrala’s win and fellow placers Jonathan Oviedo (fifth, 132) and Avant Jackson (fourth, 195).
Parkview and Wesleyan tied for 16th. Mapp’s win led Parkview, while teammates Matthew Murray (fifth, 126) and Caleb Hamilton (sixth, 285) also placed. Wesleyan had three placers in addition to Debow’s victory — Aidan Conley (fourth, 132), Jake Neu (sixth, 160) and Brendan McIntosh (sixth, 195).
Hammock and Shakwan McKnight (fourth, 285) led Norcross, which finished 19th. Placers Jordan Oldknow (fifth, 138) and Princeton Brown (sixth, 182) led Brookwood to 21st, while Berkmar was 22nd with one placer, Jireh Gutierrez (third, 145).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.