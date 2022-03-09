Four former Gwinnett County standouts are among the seven Georgia natives who have qualified for the March 17-19 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Detroit, Mich.
The group includes a trio of wrestlers accustomed to competing in NCAAs — Archer grads Thomas Bullard and Quinn Miller, along with Collins Hill grad Codi Russell — and a first-time qualifier, Buford grad Logan Ashton. Bullard, a graduate student at North Carolina State, is a rare five-time NCAA qualifier, and Russell, a super senior at Appalachian State, is a four-time qualifier, while Miller, a graduate student at Virginia, is a three-time qualifier.
Bullard has been an NCAA qualifier the past four seasons after first reaching the NCAAs in 2017. He qualified for this year’s meet in the 165-pound division with a 1-0 victory over Virginia Tech’s Clayton Ulrey in the third-place match at the ACC Championships.
Russell became an NCAA qualifier for the fourth straight season when he won his third straight Southern Conference championship on Sunday. He won the 133-pound division with a 7-4 victory over Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer.
Miller clinched his third straight NCAA appearance with a third-place finish at 285 in the ACC Championships. He capped a 3-1 run in the ACC competition with a 12-4 major decision over Pittsburgh’s Jake Slinger in the consolation finals.
Ashton, a redshirt sophomore at Stanford, went 2-1 in his first Pac-12 Championships and finished third at 125 pounds. He upset Cal Poly’s Antonio Lorenzo, ranked 28th nationally, 5-2 to reach the third-place match, where he posted a 3-1 decision over Little Rock’s Jayden Carson, avenging his only loss of tourney. Prior to the Pac-12 competition, Ashton (7-5) hadn’t wrestled since the Jan. 1-2 Southern Scuffle.
Though he didn’t earn an NCAA spot like Ashton, fellow Buford grad and Stanford teammate Charlie Darracott was third at 157 in his first Pac-12 Championships. Darracott (18-12) defeated CSU Bakersfield’s Brock Rogers 6-2 in the consolation finals.
