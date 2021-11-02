Buford, Central Gwinnett and Dacula were moved up into Class AAAAAAA by the Georgia High School Association, which released its new classifications for the next two-year cycle on Tuesday.
All three of those high schools were previously in AAAAAA, but were placed higher for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Buford made the biggest jump thanks to the GHSA’s addition of out-of-zone students in factoring enrollment. The Wolves’ official enrollment of 1,784 was boosted to 2,504 because of 360 students who don’t live in Buford’s attendance zone.
Dacula’s figure was 2,617 (2,487 plus 65 out of zone) and Central’s was 2,848 (2,378 plus 235 out of zone).
Greater Atlanta Christian will make a huge jump from AAA into AAAAA because of out-of-zone students. GAC’s enrollment figure was 634, but it rose to 1,874 because 620 of its students don’t live in the attendance zone.
The five biggest schools in Class AAAAAAA based on reclassification count are from Gwinnett — Brookwood (4,210), Mill Creek (3,896), Grayson (3,560), Parkview (3,525) and Peachtree Ridge (3,479).
Mountain View, Archer, North Gwinnett, Berkmar, Norcross, Duluth, Discovery, Collins Hill, South Gwinnett and Meadowcreek also are in AAAAAAA.
Some notable additions to AAAAAAA based on out-of-zone students are St. Pius (1,060 students outside of attendance zone), Woodward Academy (1,020) and Carrollton (535).
Both Shiloh and Lanier will remain in AAAAAA.
Hebron Christian, Wesleyan and Providence Christian will remain in A for the next two years.
The GHSA Reclassification Committee will hear appeals regarding placement and requests to play in a higher classification on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.