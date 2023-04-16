XSNOBgV-.jpg

Tulsa Oilers quarterback Josh Shim, defensive lineman Gibson Ziah and offensive lineman Bruce Trigg are former South Gwinnett football players.

Four Gwinnett grads, including a trio from South Gwinnett, are members of the Tulsa Oilers, a new franchise of the Indoor Football League in Oklahoma.

Quarterback Josh Shim, offensive lineman Bruce Trigg and defensive lineman Gibson Ziah played high school football at South, while teammate Jordan Jones, a linebacker and defensive end, played at Mountain View.

