Four Gwinnett grads, including a trio from South Gwinnett, are members of the Tulsa Oilers, a new franchise of the Indoor Football League in Oklahoma.
Quarterback Josh Shim, offensive lineman Bruce Trigg and defensive lineman Gibson Ziah played high school football at South, while teammate Jordan Jones, a linebacker and defensive end, played at Mountain View.
Ziah and Jones previously were standouts with the Omaha Beef of the Champions Indoor Football League.
Ziah had 83 tackles (29 for losses) and 15 1/2 sacks the past two seasons with Omaha, earning CIF Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Before pro football, he was a two-time all-conference selection at Guilford College, where he had 121 tackles (31 for losses) and 17 1/2 sacks, and played one season at Livingston College with 49 tackles (18 1/2 for losses) and 9 1/2 sacks.
Jones had 69 tackles last season with Omaha, earning the 2022 CIF Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He also played briefly with the IFL’s Green Bay Blizzard last year. Jones tallied 211 tackles and 17 sacks in college at West Alabama.
Shim is fresh off a nomadic college career that saw him spend time with the University of Windsor in Canada, Saint Mary’s University in Canada, Mars Hill University, Ellsworth Community College and Georgia State. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Trigg was a two-time All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection who played at Morgan State and North Carolina Central.
