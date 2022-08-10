Four Gwinnett County high school graduates will be a part of college football coverage on ABC and ESPN this season.

Shiloh grad David Pollack returns to his role as an analyst on College GameDay, ESPN’s popular weekly show that travels to college campuses. He is a regular on the cast alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.

Francoeur latest in long of line of former Gwinnett athletes turned broadcasters
Buy Now

Parkview grad, and former Georgia and NFL lineman, Matt Stinchcomb talks on the set of “SEC Now” at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. (Photo: Allen Kee/ESPN Images)
SEC Women's College Basketball Tournament - March 8, 2020

Greenville, SC - March 8, 2020 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena: Andraya Carter during the 2020 SEC Women's College Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Jay Adams / ESPN Images)
30 for 30 - October 26, 2017

Atlanta, GA - October 26, 2017 - Regal Cinemas: Tiffany Blackmon during the 30 for 30 documentary Nature Boy premiere. (Photo by Richard DuCree / ESPN Images)

Recommended for you

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars.  Click for more.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.