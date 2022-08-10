Shiloh grad, and former Georgia and NFL defensive lineman, David Pollack smiles on the set of “Championship Drive” during the CFP National Championship Game Presented at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo: Allen Kee/ESPN Images)
Greenville, SC - March 8, 2020 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena: Alyssa Lang, Steffi Sorensen and Andraya Carter during the 2020 SEC Women's College Basketball Tournament (Photo by Jay Adams / ESPN Images)
Shiloh grad, and former Georgia and NFL defensive lineman, David Pollack smiles on the set of “Championship Drive” during the CFP National Championship Game Presented at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Photo: Allen Kee/ESPN Images)
Greenville, SC - March 8, 2020 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena: Alyssa Lang, Steffi Sorensen and Andraya Carter during the 2020 SEC Women's College Basketball Tournament (Photo by Jay Adams / ESPN Images)
Four Gwinnett County high school graduates will be a part of college football coverage on ABC and ESPN this season.
Shiloh grad David Pollack returns to his role as an analyst on College GameDay, ESPN’s popular weekly show that travels to college campuses. He is a regular on the cast alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.
Pollack, a three-time All-American for the Georgia Bulldogs, was a first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals who saw his NFL career cut short by a neck injury. He joined ESPN in 2009 and has worked on College GameDay since 2011, though he also contributes to the College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Show, College Football Live, SportsCenter and College Football Playoff coverage.
Parkview grad Matt Stinchcomb, also a former All-American at Georgia, has been a college football analyst at ESPN since 2009. He returns this season as color analyst for ESPN network games alongside his usual colleagues, play-by-play commentator Taylor Zarzour and sideline reporter Alyssa Lang. He also appears on other ESPN college football programming throughout the year.
Two sideline reporters, Buford grad Andraya Carter and North Gwinnett grad Tiffany Blackmon, also are part of broadcast crews for the college football season.
Carter joined ESPN in 2018, predominantly as a game analyst on the SEC Network, and has added studio and commentary roles on ESPN’s basketball coverage (she played college basketball at Tennessee). She is one of only two college sports reporters at ESPN who are sideline reporters for college football and studio/game analysts for another sport. In 2022, Carter joins the team of play-by-play announcer Dave Neal and color analyst Deuce McAllister for ESPN college football games.
Blackmon, who played college soccer at Georgia State, joined ESPN in 2021 and finished her first season as sideline reporter for the Rose Bowl. She previously worked five years for the NFL Network. In 2022, she joins play-by-play voice Dave Flemming and analyst Rod Gilmore for ABC and ESPN college football broadcasts.
Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.