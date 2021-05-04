Four Gwinnett grads contributed to the North Georgia softball program’s seventh straight regular season conference title, which it clinched last weekend.
The Nighthawks, who now host Columbus State on Saturday in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament semifinals, have a familiar face at pitcher with senior Kylee Smith. The North Gwinnett grad has a 14-3 record with 160 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings.
A trio of Gwinnett outfielders — senior Kaylyn Anthony of Mill Creek and freshmen Madison Simmons of Collins Hill and Mariah Wicker of Buford — also have important roles. Anthony is hitting .336 with five home runs, 23 RBIs and 14 doubles in a starting role, and Simmons also is a starter, hitting .323 with six home runs, 21 RBIs, 12 doubles and three triples. In primarily a reserve role, Wicker has a .350 batting average (7-for-20) with 17 runs and nine stolen bases in 10 attempts.
