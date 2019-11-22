Four Gwinnett graduates were selected to the All-Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Football Team this week.
Point University teammates Tim Gary of Central Gwinnett and MarQuez Jackson of Peachtree Ridge made the first team. Gary, a tight end, had 26 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns this season. Jackson, a running back, rushed for 602 yards and two TDs, and had 22 receptions.
Buford grad Kellen Neal, a defensive back at Reinhardt, also made the first team. He has 19 tackles and two interceptions. Reinhardt’s Kenneth Lowery, a linebacker from Collins Hill, was on the second team. He has 33 tackles (6 1/2 for losses).