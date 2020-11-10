Four Gwinnett County runners were named to the Powerade All-Metro High School Cross Country Team, released Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club.
Brookwood sophomore Allie Wardle and senior Will Bray, Parkview senior Andrew Todd and Wesleyan senior Mac Howie earned spots on the prestigious team, which features 42 athletes from 26 schools who were selected based on performances at the state meet and other large invitationals, as well as season-best times and head-to-head competition.
Wardle was sixth in the Class AAAAAAA state meet in the girls division, while Bray was fourth and Todd was eighth in the AAAAAAA boys race. Howie was third in Class A Private, helping the Wolves to the state title.
