LOGANVILLE — Former Grayson track athletes Kody Pugh, James Thomas, Zion Reliford and Jamonta Jackson recently signed to run at the next level.
Pugh, who signed with Alabama A&M, turned his focus to the 400-meter run his junior year and ran a time of 49.01 seconds his senior year. In addition, he was a major contributor on Grayson's 800 and 1,600 relay teams, the latter of which was the state runner-up this year.
"Kody was a strong, quiet leader that led by example to make our team successful," said Grayson head coach Venson Elder.
Thomas signed with Meridian Community College in Mississippi. He started out as a 100-200 runner, but ran a 48-second split in the 1,600 relay his junior year, necessitating the switch his senior year. In his senior year, Thomas ran 48.11 seconds and finished eighth in the state in the 400, in addition to running a leg of the state runner-up 1,600 relay team.
"With only one season to compete (in the 400), James set the school record in the 400," Elder said.
Reliford signed with Tuskegee University after spending his first two years of high school in California. His PRs were 6 foot, 2 inches in the high jump and 41.07 in the 300 hurdles.
"His ability to compete in the hurdles and high jump will make him very valuable at Tuskegee," Elder said.
Jackson, also from California, signed with Shorter University, improving all year after a successful cross country season.
"I look forward to seeing him continue to grow as he learns more about the sport," Elder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.