Four Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis players received South regional awards by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for their strong play during the 2020 spring season.
Meanwhile, the GGC program has been recognized regionally for its community service efforts.
The regional award winners are now eligible for ITA national honors, being announced Thursday, May 28.
Senior Madeline Bosnjak was named the South’s ITA Senior Player of the Year after finishing the 2020 season with a No. 3 national singles ranking and a perfect 8-0 record. She also was a member of the No. 2-ranked NAIA national doubles team.
Her doubles teammate, Emerald Able received the regional ITA Most Improved Senior regional award. She had a combined 8-1 record in singles and doubles this spring.
Sophomore Tereza Koplova was named the region’s ITA Player to Watch after having a top-10 national ranking through the season and winning all eight of her 2020 singles matches. She reached the semifinals of the ITA Oracle Cup during the 2019 fall season.
Freshman Selina Pichler was featured as the ITA Rookie of the Year for the South region. She earned ITA All-America accolades in singles and doubles after posting a No. 8 doubles ranking and being No. 11 nationally in singles. Pichler went undefeated in singles action, including five wins coming on the No. 4 court.
Georgia Gwinnett College, led by head coach Chase Hodges, had an 11-0 record this spring. The team swept nine of those matches to earn No. 1 status in the NAIA Top 25 national poll.
