Four Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer players have been recognized as NAIA All-Americans following standout performances from the 2020-21 season.
Senior midfielder Toni Tiente earned first-team accolades, while junior defender Gianmaria Fiore was a second-team All-America selection. Senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic and junior forward Karim Tmimi received honorable mention honors.
Tiente becomes the second player in program history to earn first NAIA All-America team honors and received postseason All-America honors for the third consecutive season. The midfielder was named the 2020-21 Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Year after tallying eight assists and scoring three goals. Tiente holds the program career record with 25 assists.
Fiore started all 14 matches and helped the defense post seven shutouts. He scored game-winning goals against Thomas University (Georgia) and Florida College during the February portion of the season.
Gligorovic earned honorable mention honors for the second consecutive season after posting a 0.64 goals against average in nine starts this spring. He was named to the A.I.I. all-conference team. The senior had a 6-1-2 record in protecting the GGC goal and made 19 saves during the season. Gligorovic made 215 saves and won 42 matches during his four-year career.
Tmimi led the Grizzlies with eight goals and 19 points in his first GGC season. Two of his goals were game-winning efforts. The junior earned All-A.I.I. accolades this spring.
The Grizzlies had a 10-2-2 record during a 2020-21 season that featured a home match in the NAIA Opening Round and top-15 national NAIA ranking throughout the regular season.
