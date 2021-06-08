Georgia Gwinnett College baseball players are reaping the benefits of helping the team win the 2021 NAIA national championship, with four Grizzlies being named All-Americans by the NAIA office on Tuesday.
Senior outfielder Griffin Keller was named to the first All-America team, while junior designated hitter Livingston Morris received second team accolades. Senior starting pitcher Hunter Dollander and junior shortstop Gabe Howell were honorable mention team selections.
Keller is the seventh GGC baseball player to earn NAIA first-team All-America honors.
The outfielder led the Grizzlies’ potent offensive attack with a .469 batting average, 107 hits, 26 doubles, 89 runs scored, and 89 runs batted in (RBI) in his only season in Lawrenceville. He was named the 2021 Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Year and most valuable player of the 2021 A.I.I. championship tournament.
Keller’s 18 home runs were a single-season school record. Seven of his round trippers came in the postseason, including two-run home runs in GGC’s World Series victories against Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Southeastern University (Florida).
Morris batted .500 in four World Series games and finished the 2021 season batting .399, with 13 home runs and 75 RBI – quite an improvement from the four home runs and 23 RBI he brought into the junior campaign. The Woodstock, Georgia, native scored 64 runs and legged out 21 doubles in earning all-A.I.I. honors for the first time.
Dollander excelled on the mound for the Grizzlies this spring, posting a 12-1 record with a 3.09 earned run average in 15 starts. He was named the Most Valuable Player at the Avista NAIA World Series after winning two starts, including a seven-inning performance in the championship game against Central Methodist University (Missouri) on June 3.
The right hander from Evans, Georgia, recorded 99 strikeouts in 87.1 innings and holds program career records with 28 pitching victories, 40 starts, 241.1 innings, and 241 strikeouts. Dollander earlier was named the A.I.I. Pitcher of the Year.
Howell earned the Gold Glove award for his stellar play in the field at shortstop in five World Series games. At the plate, the Summerville, Georgia, native batted .373, scored 79 runs and drove in 64 runs in 60 games this spring. Howell also successfully stole 27 bases and had 23 doubles, five triples and 10 home runs.
Georgia Gwinnett College captured the program’s first national title in 2021 after winning 22 of its last 23 games, including all five outings at the World Series. The team finished the season with a 51-10 record and won the A.I.I. championship tournament.
