Victories on the soccer pitch, tennis court and softball diamond carried over to academic success for four Georgia Gwinnett College athletic teams that have been named to the 2018-19 NAIA Scholar-Teams, announced by the national NAIA office.
GGC’s men’s and women’s soccer teams joined softball and women’s tennis in earning the recognition this year.
The NAIA Scholar-Team award annually recognizes teams having a 3.0 or higher cumulative team grade point average for all eligible varsity student-athletes.
GGC’s softball team led the way with a 3.369 team GPA in the 2018-19 academic year, followed by women’s soccer, at 3.356; women’s tennis, at 3.097; and men’s soccer, at 3.0.
The women’s tennis program captured its fourth consecutive NAIA national championship, and fifth overall, in May. The softball team reached the semifinals of the NAIA World Series, while men’s and women’s soccer reached the Round of 16 in their NAIA national tournaments.