Four Buford girls basketball players advanced to the semifinals of the Georgia High School Association 3-Point Contest.
Sara Viti, Blair Wallis, Kirby Wallis and Ava Watson moved out of the preliminary rounds and into the Feb. 27 semifinals, hosted by Perry and Banks County.
