The Atlanta Gladiators announced Monday that the ECHL ice hockey team has re-signed forwards Carlos Fornaris and Tyler Kobryn for the 2022-23 season.
Fornaris and Kobyrn are the 16th and 17th players to sign with Atlanta for the upcoming campaign.
"We're glad to have Carlos and Tyler back for this season," said Gladiators president Jerry James. "They both had great moments last season, and we'll look for more moments out of them this season."
Fornaris, 27, registered five points (3G-2A) in 28 games with Atlanta last season. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward originally signed a Professional Tryout deal with the Glads prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign and then inked a Standard Player Contract with the team on Oct. 19. Fornaris spent five games with the Worchester Railers after an eight-game stint in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Fayetteville Marksmen in which he tabbed 12 points (4G-8A). The Miami, Florida native was traded back to the Gladiators in exchange for future considerations on Dec. 13.
"I couldn't be happier to be back and to bring the Kelly Cup to Atlanta this season," said Fornaris.
Kobyrn, 25, appeared in 33 games and notched nine points (3G-6A) with the Gladiators last season before getting traded to the Kalamazoo Wings on Jan. 19. With Kalamazoo, The 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward posted two points (1G-1A) through 16 contests.
"I really enjoyed playing in Atlanta last season, and I'm looking forward to being back," said Kobryn.
"We're glad to have Kobyrn back," said Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle. "He's a big body, he skates well, and has a great work ethic. He will be a great addition to our squad. Carlos is a fast-skating skill player that added some offense and scored important goals for us down the stretch last year. We're looking for a big camp out of him."
