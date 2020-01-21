Atlanta United announced Tuesday the club has signed forward Adam Jahn from Phoenix Rising for an undisclosed transfer fee.
Additionally, Atlanta will send Lagos Kunga to Phoenix on loan for the duration of the 2020 USL season.
“Adam brings a wealth of MLS experience and we’re pleased to add him to our roster,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He is coming off a strong season with Phoenix and will provide additional competition to our attack.”
Jahn, 29, is a seven-year professional who has more than 100 appearances in MLS. He spent the 2019 season with Phoenix Rising where he scored 17 goals, fifth-most in the league, and helped lead the team to the regular season title as it broke the USL Championship point total record with 78 points. Jahn was selected to USL Championship’s All-League First Team as his 17 goals and five assists helped Phoenix’s attack set a new league record for goals in a regular season.
The 6-foot-3 striker played for Columbus Crew SC from 2016-18 where he scored six goals in 41 appearances. Prior to Columbus, Jahn was drafted by the San Jose Earthquakes with the 15th pick in the 2013 MLS Supplemental Draft and played there for parts of four seasons from 2013-16.
He made his MLS debut on March 3, 2013 and scored his first professional goal against New York Red Bulls on March 10. Overall in MLS play, Jahn has 12 goals and two assists in 103 league appearances. He also spent time on-loan with USL sides Oklahoma City Energy (2018) and Sacramento Republic (2014 and 2016) and has 29 career goals and eight assists across 74 appearances in USL play.
Kunga, 21, played with Atlanta United’s academy and signed as a Homegrown Player on June 17, 2017. He made one appearance for the First Team for his Atlanta United debut while on a short-term loan in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Miami FC on June 28, 2017.
In 2019, Kunga played two games with ATL UTD 2 in the USL Championship before being loaned to Memphis 901 FC. With Memphis, Kunga played in 22 matches including 10 starts and scored one goal. He played in 31 games during Atlanta United 2’s inaugural 2018 season and scored five goals and added two assists.
“It’s a good opportunity for Lagos, as Phoenix expressed an interest in acquiring him,” Bocanegra said. “We see this as a mutually beneficial trade for both teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.