Former Wesleyan tight end Tommy Tremble was selected in the third round of Friday’s NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
Tremble, who went No. 83 overall, played college football at Notre Dame and made his mark as a physical, blocking tight end. He is the son of former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back.
Tremble transferred to Wesleyan for his senior season, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in his second game. He previously played at Johns Creek.
