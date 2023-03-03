During breaks in her professional basketball career, Anne Marie Armstrong became a licensed real estate agent.
The former Wesleyan and Georgia Bulldogs standout, who has built a successful career in that field since 2016, currently works as director of land acquisition for an Atlanta area home builder. That’s her day job.
Her side hustle provides her basketball fix.
Armstrong just completed her debut season as a college basketball analyst on SEC broadcasts, a welcome return to a sport she played at the pro level from 2013 through 2018, when two ACL injuries accelerated the end of her career. For 11 women’s games and one men’s game this season, she was back courtside at Stegeman Coliseum, where she played from 2009-13, as a color analyst for Georgia Bulldog games.
“I always had an interest in (broadcasting),” Armstrong said. “I just did shadowing and went to the SEC Tournament last year and shadowed (her former Georgia coach) Andy Landers and Andraya Carter. I got in touch with LaChina (Robinson) a little bit and talked to her. I did a little shadowing with the (WNBA’s Atlanta) Dream, just trying to stay in front of people. I had some stuff at Georgia seeing the production side and trying to get involved in that way.
"I guess the stars aligned and they needed someone to do all the non-linear broadcasts on SEC Network Plus.”
Armstrong, 32, joins a growing list of former Gwinnett athletes who have transitioned into sports broadcasting. The ESPN and SEC Network lineup alone includes Carter, a Buford grad and North Gwinnett grad Tiffany Blackmon as female broadcasters, as well as Shiloh grad David Pollack and Parkview grad Matt Stinchcomb on football coverage. Parkview grad Jeff Francoeur and Duluth grad Nick Green are regulars on Atlanta Braves telecasts.
Jan Azar, Armstrong’s former coach at Wesleyan, thinks her former star player has a bright future in her second career.
“Anne Marie loves to talk and has a great personality,” Azar said. “She’s a good communicator and has a very high basketball IQ. So her doing TV commentary for women’s basketball seems like a natural fit. She’s not only one of the best players I’ve coached, but one of the best in Georgia history having won two Miss Georgia Basketball awards as well as playing at UGA and professionally. She brings a lot of experience and perspective to the table when commentating college games. I'm really proud of all she’s doing.”
The early nerves wore off quickly as Armstrong gained more experience this season. Whether it was pre-game, halftime or post-game interviews on camera, or discussing the game action over video, the process went well.
“The beginning for me, just the anticipation of it, was like flight anxiety,” Armstrong said. “You want to do really well. The first two games I was making sure I was super prepared with information and as it went on it was just getting more and more comfortable. I got to work alongside Matt Stewart. He had done play by play at Georgia when I was there. … He was a great person for me to work alongside. He was super helpful. He gives good critique when I need it. He’s a great person to be around and it helped me grow my knowledge.”
Armstrong brought a considerable amount of knowledge into the job, too. She was a prep star at Wesleyan, where she won 10 state championships — team titles in basketball (three), volleyball (three) and track and field (one), and three individually in the high jump — and she was a versatile contributor at Georgia, playing four positions with regularity.
The 6-foot-3 guard/forward was selected by the Dream in the 2013 WNBA Draft, and played pro basketball overseas in Brazil, Israel, Poland, Spain, Italy and Turkey. Her playing career ended with back-to-back ACL injuries, including four surgeries on one knee, and she settled back in metro Atlanta with her husband Aleks Sychenko, a former professional handball player and member of the Israeli National Team who she met while playing basketball in Israel.
“I still play (basketball),” Armstrong said. “I played in the AEBL (Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League) semi-pro league last summer. I love basketball so it’s great to stay involved.”
She hopes that involvement includes a long career in broadcasting.
“I’m just trying to climb the ladder and make a name for myself,” Armstrong said. “I enjoy it and I’m learning. It’s so awesome.”
