The Southern Tennis Association announced the death of John Callen, 69, beloved for his 33 years as executive director and COO of Peachtree Corners-based USTA Southern.
After he battled cancer for more than a year, Callen passed away peacefully on April 3 with his wife, Frances, and their daughters by his side at his home in Johns Creek.
Over the span of more than a half century, Callen’s contributions to Southern tennis ran the gamut of the tennis world. He was a player, coach, volunteer and, ultimately, a leading tennis executive.
“John Callen was a driving force behind the success of the Southern Tennis Association for the past 33 years, yet he typically credited volunteers and staff for accomplishments," USTA Southern president and CEO Randy Jackson said. "Not only was John a great leader, but he was also a teacher, role model, friend and mentor to tennis leaders and supporters everywhere. His influence extends much further than the Southern Section. His advice was sought by volunteers, staff and leaders throughout the country — from community tennis associations in small towns to USTA leadership at the highest level.
“John was an example of a servant leader. He was engaging in a quiet, unassuming way which quickly gained one’s confidence and trust. His passion for tennis and growing the sport was contagious. He loved his tennis family, which was large, diverse and inclusive — if you loved the game, you were part of the family! We will sorely miss John, but his legacy will live on through all who work toward growing this great game of tennis.”
USTA Southern offered its deepest sympathies and prayers go to Callen's wife Frances, his three daughters — Ashley, Melanie and Courtney — and his entire family.
“John led the Southern Section for 33 years and was the face of tennis in the South," USTA chairman of the board and president Mike McNulty said. "I had the incredible opportunity to serve with John as one of his many ‘Callen presidents.’ It was an honor and a privilege to serve with my friend, a soft-spoken leader who was loved by all. He was a special person with an inimitable personality, contagious enthusiasm, disarming humility and smiling wit. All of us in the sport of tennis who have been associated with John have lost a true friend and tennis has lost one of its most passionate proponents.”
In 2021, the Southern Tennis Foundation established the John Callen Scholarship to fund annual scholarships for Southern college students. Anyone wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund, please go to the Southern Tennis Foundation website.
"John became your friend the instant you met him," USTA Southern delegate and former president and CEO Bonnie Vandegrift said. "I will sorely miss his friendship and the kindness, support, and encouragement he has shown to me and so many of the tennis volunteers within the Southern Section. We are all certainly better for having John Callen in our lives.”
Callen grew up in Birmingham, Ala., where he was student body president, athletic club president, a member of the National Honor Society and a varsity tennis player who went undefeated in high school dual matches.
He went on to play at the collegiate level at Georgia Tech from 1970-74, where he served as co-captain and played No. 1 to No. 4 singles and No. 1 to No. 2 doubles over his four-year career. In 1974, he began a 15-year tennis pro career as Head Tennis Professional at Big Canoe (Ga.), Director of Tennis at the Indian Hills Country Club and Athletic Director at Standard Club. Callen continued to hone his skills as a player, winning numerous Southern tennis titles and reaching the No. 1 ranking in the section for multiple years across many age groups.
In 1989, he was named USTA Southern Executive Director and later also served as its Chief Operating Officer. In June 2021, he announced his retirement and worked into March 2022. At that time, he was the longest serving USTA section executive director.
Callen has been dedicated to volunteerism in the Southern Section. He was a founder of the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame, founding member of the Georgia Tennis Patrons Foundation and founding member of Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) Foundation. He served as Georgia Tennis Association President from 1982-83. He was also elected to ALTA’s Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of the Georgia Professional Tennis Association. Callen coached winning Georgia Junior Davis Cup teams. He served as USTA Southern Vice President along with being a member of numerous USTA committees.
“I was blessed that John took me under his wing as a tennis doubles partner and as a mentor while we were in our twenties," USTA Southern president and CEO Randy Stephens said. "He changed my life for the better in so many ways, but John did this for so many people – friends, tennis students, volunteers, USTA staff members and others. John did so much for so many, in a quiet way, never wanting anything in return. We are all better people because of John’s influence in our lives.”
Callen was a member of four Halls of Fame: the Southern Tennis Hall of Fame (inducted in 2013), the Alabama Tennis Foundation Hall of Fame (2000), the Georgia Tennis Foundation Hall of Fame (2004) and the Georgia Professional Tennis Association Hall of Fame. He was also an honorary member of the Georgia Professional Tennis Association.
“God bless John Callen for what he meant to tennis and his family," former USTA CEO and USTA Southern president and CEO Gordon Smith said. "He led the life he was meant to lead, and we are all the better for it.”
Since his hiring to lead USTA Southern, the section’s membership rose to a high of more than 187,000, representing 25 percent of the national membership. During that time, the section has been at the forefront of growing grassroots tennis, including fostering USTA League expansion, Junior Team Tennis formation and growth, and hosting an array of junior and adult tournaments in the section’s nine states. The section has a robust adult program, including the largest Combo and Mixed Doubles leagues in the country. As Southern Tennis Foundation Executive Director, Callen oversaw the giving of approximately $5 million, notably to NJTL programs, junior tournament players and college students.
“John was a boss, mentor, eventual counterpart and friend," said Matt Olson, who succeeded Callen as USTA Southern executive director and COO. "His impact on tennis, the Southern Section and my life will be felt for a long time.”
"This is a profound loss for so many of us professionally, but personally it is hard to even put into words,” said USTA North Carolina executive director Kelly Gaines. “What an incredible mentor, friend and someone who shared a passion for a sport that has brought so much to so many. John Callen will be held up for years to come as a role model and dear friend.”
