The Georgia Bulldogs’ quarterback room just got more crowded.
Former Southern California starter J.T. Daniels announced on social media Thursday that he plans to transfer to Georgia. He will be the second transfer to join the Bulldogs this offseason — graduate transfer Jamie Newman enrolled in January and is projected as the starter to replace NFL-bound Jake Fromm.
Daniels is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining, but he must be granted an NCAA waiver to compete for Georgia in the 2020 season. The California native started for USC in 2018 as a true freshman — after graduating a year early from powerhouse Mater Dei High School — and threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder injured his knee in the 2019 season opener against Fresno State and was replaced by freshman Kedon Slovis. Slovis threw for 3,502 yards and 30 TDs with nine interceptions last season, and was expected to be USC’s starter in 2020.
At Georgia, Daniels joins a roster of quarterbacks that includes Newman and fellow senior Stetson Bennett, along with redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and incoming freshman Carson Beck. Georgia also has a commitment from quarterback Brock Vandagriff, a top-50 player in the Class of 2021 who plays at nearby Prince Avenue Christian.
