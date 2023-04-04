Van Halanger.jpg

Former University of Georgia football strength and conditioning director Dave Van Halanger passed away suddenly this past Sunday in Dallas.

Van Halanger, 69, came to UGA with Mark Richt from Florida State as director of strength and conditioning in December of 2000. He served the Bulldogs in that role through the 2010 season as Georgia captured SEC Championships in 2002 and 2005. The 2002 SEC title was Georgia’s first in 20 years, and the Bulldogs capped that season with a win over Florida State in the Sugar Bowl. Along with the SEC titles, Georgia finished in the top 10 six times. After the 2010 season, he remained on staff in an administrative role through the 2014 season including as director of player welfare.

