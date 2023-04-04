Former University of Georgia football strength and conditioning director Dave Van Halanger passed away suddenly this past Sunday in Dallas.
Van Halanger, 69, came to UGA with Mark Richt from Florida State as director of strength and conditioning in December of 2000. He served the Bulldogs in that role through the 2010 season as Georgia captured SEC Championships in 2002 and 2005. The 2002 SEC title was Georgia’s first in 20 years, and the Bulldogs capped that season with a win over Florida State in the Sugar Bowl. Along with the SEC titles, Georgia finished in the top 10 six times. After the 2010 season, he remained on staff in an administrative role through the 2014 season including as director of player welfare.
He had a tremendous positive influence on countless student-athletes during their collegiate careers and beyond. He was instrumental in setting up the Paul Oliver Network at UGA, which helped former players adjust to life after football. He worked with community mentors, ran the program’s character education program as well as assisted with football clinics and served as a liaison to NFL teams. His work ethic and enthusiasm inspired his fellow coaches and staff.
From 1983-2000, Van Halanger was the head strength coach for the Seminoles under Bobby Bowden. FSU won two national championships and was a fixture in the top five final rankings during this time.
A former offensive lineman and team captain for Bowden at West Virginia, Van Halanger’s pro career was cut short due to injury. He became WVA’s first strength coach for all sports and then joined Bowden at FSU in 1983. He was named national strength coach of the year in 1993 and 1999. He was inducted into the strength coaches Hall of Fame in 2003, and on his plaque, it credited much of his success to his ability to instill a passion for greatness. In 2015, he left Georgia and began working with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program in Dallas.
Van Halanger is survived by his wife, Michele, and adult children Danielle, Michael, Matthew, Julie and Katelyn.
