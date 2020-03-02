Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current NFL Draft hopeful Jake Fromm will host a youth football camp in Gwinnett on Saturday, March 28.
The Jake Fromm Football Camp is planned from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on the artificial turf field at Duncan Creek Park in Dacula. The camp is for ages 6 to 16 and is limited to the first 250 youngsters who sign up.
For more information or to register, go to www.ESMfootballcamps.com.
