NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

Jan 11, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) in the first quarter in a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

 Cary Edmondson

Shiloh grad Stephen Weatherly has a new NFL home.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end has agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, his agent announced Monday night. He spent the previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2016.

