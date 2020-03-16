Shiloh grad Stephen Weatherly has a new NFL home.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end has agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, his agent announced Monday night. He spent the previous four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2016.
