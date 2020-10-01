Shiloh Generals (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Tino Ierulli
Record: 1-1
Last week: Had a bye
South Gwinnett Comets (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Steve Davenport
Record: 3-1
Last week: Lost to Norcross 45-14
Though they no longer share a region — thanks to Shiloh dropping down a classification — the rivalry remains between these two schools who previously shared a stadium in Shiloh’s early days. They are separated by roughly five miles down U.S. Hwy. 78 and they have played yearly since 1988.
Shiloh had an off week to get ready for this one after two strong defensive performances early in the season. The Generals only gave up 17 points to Mountain View in the opener, then shut out Denmark 7-0 in Game 2.
Cornerback Brice Pollock, wide receiver/safety Antonio Meeks, safety Montae Boyd, two-way lineman Christian Culbreth and offensive lineman Ahmad Tate have been among the early-season standouts for the Generals, who already have gone through two bye weeks.
“We've got to come out locked in and focused on our game plan, eliminating the small mistakes, and capitalize on our strengths,” Ierulli said. “South is a very good team. They've got an attack-oriented defense who shows a lot of stunts up front. Their offense is well balanced with a strong run game and a solid passing game.”
South has been twice as busy as Shiloh in the early season with four games already — the first three of those were wins. That momentum stopped last Friday with a lopsided loss to unbeaten Norcross.
Despite last week’s result, South saw bright spots on defense in Xavier McDowell (eight tackles, two for losses), Ethan Ramos (seven tackles) and Jameer Alves (six tackles, one pass breakup), as well as offensively from Rion White (11 of 16 passing for 184 yards, two touchdowns), Corey Johnston (six catches for 96 yards, TD) and Khoreem Miller (14 rushes for 85 yards).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Shiloh won 29-26 last year
Location: South Gwinnett High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.