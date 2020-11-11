Former Parkview guard Miles Kelly was part of Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s three-person signing class announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5 Kelly, who is spending his senior year at Hargrave Military Academy (Va.), is ranked No. 98 overall by Rivals and No. 108 by 247Sports composite rankings in the class of 2021 and No. 6 among combo guards. He chose the Yellow Jackets over NC State, Miami, Texas A&M and Wake Forest.
“Miles is a wiry kid physically, and he’s wired to score,” Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. “He can create his own shot. He’s long, and he’s another really good shooter. He’s also a good passer off the ball screens. He’s originally from the Atlanta area, but the move to Hargrave Military Academy will benefit him greatly with the regimented environment and the discipline he’ll learn leading into college.”
At Parkview, Kelly averaged 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals last season, and was named second-team all-county.
