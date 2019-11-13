Cecil Flowe, a legendary football coach at Parkview, has been selected to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Flowe, who will be inducted in May during a ceremony in Dalton, joins Steve Pardue (football), Cecil Barber (baseball), Bill Thorn (cross country/track), A.C. McCullers (basketball) and Max Bass (football) in the latest class. Three other football coaches with Gwinnett ties have been inducted recently into the prestigious hall of fame — Dave Hunter (Brookwood), T. McFerrin (South Gwinnett) and Dexter Wood (Buford).
“It’s something I didn’t really see coming,” said Flowe, now assistant head coach and offensive line coach at North Forsyth. “When it happened, I was so proud. But a lot of people besides me were involved in that deal. It was a great honor. When (the GACA’s) Bobby (McAllister) told I was selected, I told him, ‘That’s just awesome.’
“To me, from first getting the (Parkview) job when (previous head coach) Chuck (Mize) got killed, the run out and doing the things we did was about getting the right people around me and being able to organize. So many more people are involved in a coach getting to the hall of fame instead of just the guy running the ship. If you don’t have the right guys around you doing their job, if you don’t have the right kids.
“It was a magical run we had at Parkview. The fan base, the community, the kids, the coaches. Robert (Hill) was there, Eric (Godfree) stayed, Robert came back, Neal Auer was there as coordinator. Jerry (Stewart) was there the whole time (with the defense). Larry Massey was there the whole time (with the defense). Those guys make it run. I’m honored somebody would nominate me and look at our accomplishments and feel you’re worthy of this. But it’s not a one-man show.”
Flowe led Parkview had a 197-67 record (74.6 winning percentage) and won four state championships in 21 seasons as head coach before he retired after the 2013 season. He took over the Panthers’ program from his good friend and colleague Mize, who was murdered in 1993.
He won the 1997 state title, Parkview’s first, and then three straight championships from 2000-02. That three-year run included a streak of 46 consecutive wins, still a state record for the largest classification.
After his retirement from education, Flowe was an assistant coach for three years at King’s Ridge Christian. He has worked at North Forsyth, where his wife Penny also teaches, since 2016 — the current season is his 44th in coaching. He doesn’t see a full retirement from coaching any time soon.
“My health’s good and I’d be bored to death not doing anything,” he said.
Flowe has helped North Forsyth to the state playoffs this season and a first-round game with a familiar rival, Brookwood, on Friday.
“This week all the kids ask me, ‘Hey, we’re playing Brookwood,’” Flowe said. “And I tell them, ‘Yep, I’ve done it 100 times.’”