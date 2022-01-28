Former Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterback Mike Bobo has officially rejoined the Bulldogs’ football program, according to a report by Dawgs247 on Friday.
Bobo, a good friend and former teammate of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, is reportedly joining the program in an analyst role. Smart and the Bulldogs announced Bobo's hiring later Friday.
Under previous Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt, Bobo was an assistant coach for 14 seasons, including eight as offensive coordinator.
He was hired as head coach at Colorado State, where he spent five seasons, before joining another former Georgia player, then-South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, as offensive coordinator. He became interim head coach in 2020 when Muschamp, also now on Smart’s staff, was fired by the Gamecocks.
Bobo was Auburn’s offensive coordinator in 2021, but was dismissed after just one season. His son, Drew Bobo, played at Auburn High School last season and committed to the Tigers, but signed in December with Georgia after his father’s dismissal from Auburn.
Bobo spent all but one of the first 22 years of his adult life at Georgia as a player or assistant coach. While in Athens as an undergraduate, he was a record-breaking starting quarterback and then spent 16 seasons working for the program.
Bobo’s 14-year stint at Georgia as a full-time coach began in January 2001 when Mark Richt hired him as quarterbacks coach. Bobo had previously worked on the football staff in an administrative role in 1998, then as a graduate assistant in 1999.
Bobo was originally hired by the Bulldogs in 2001 under Richt as quarterbacks coach and remained in that role through 2007. He took on the task of being offensive coordinator in 2008 and stayed in that spot until accepting the Colorado State head coaching position following the 2014 season.
Bobo played a pair of seasons with Smart in 1997-98 at Georgia and coached alongside him in 2005 when Smart was running backs coach for a year.
During his time at UGA, Bobo helped lead the Bulldogs to 135 victories, including two SEC championships, five SEC Eastern Division titles and eight bowl victories. The 2012 Broyles Award finalist held the offensive coordinator spot for 92 games with the Bulldogs, scoring 30-plus points 57 times, 40-plus points 29 times and more than 50 points 13 times.
In fact, four of the top five seasons for average yards per game in history for the Bulldogs came under Bobo, including the school record mark of 484.15 in 2012.
Bobo guided several talented quarterbacks at Georgia, including Aaron Murray, Matthew Stafford and David Greene, along with wide receiver A.J. Green, running back Todd Gurley and many others. In all, Bobo helped mold four first-round NFL draft choices at Georgia: Stafford (No. 1 in 2009), running back Knowshon Moreno (No. 12 in 2009), Green (No. 4 in 2011) and Gurley (No. 10 in 2015).
Prior to joining Richt’s staff at Georgia, Bobo served one year as an assistant coach at Jacksonville State.
Bobo was a quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1994-97, throwing for 6,334 yards, the seventh-most all-time by a Georgia quarterback, and set several Georgia passing records. As a senior in 1997, he threw for 2,751 yards on 199 completions in 306 attempts and had 19 TD to just eight interceptions.
Bobo, a native of Thomasville, and his wife, Lainie, have five children, son Drew, triplets Olivia, Jake and Ava Grace; and Kate. His father, George, was a long-time successful high school coach in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.