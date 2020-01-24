Former Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator James Coley is leaving the football program for a job at Texas A&M, Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com reported Friday.
Coley, who was on head coach Kirby Smart’s staff for four seasons and was considered a force in recruiting, was replaced as offensive coordinator earlier this month when UGA hired NFL assistant Todd Monken. Coley was named assistant head coach, but didn’t have a position group, which fueled speculation that he would take a job elsewhere.
That proved true this week when Jimbo Fisher hired Coley as tight ends coach.
Coley was Georgia’s wide receivers coach for two seasons and quarterbacks coach for two seasons, then assumed offensive coordinator duties last season. His offense averaged slightly more than 30 points in 2019, but it was a seven-point drop from previous coordinator Jim Chaney, now at Tennessee.
Parkview grad Buster Faulkner, hired earlier this week by Smart, now emerges as a favorite to fill Foley’s previous position as quarterbacks coach. Faulkner was originally announced as an offensive analyst, but his past experience includes offensive coordinator roles at Southern Miss (2019), Arkansas State (2016-18), Middle Tennessee State (2012-15) and Murray State (2010).
